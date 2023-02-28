Sports

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi: Source

The source said the investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office of Nanterre, near Paris.
PARIS: French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said it did "not want to communicate on this ongoing investigation". Neither PSG nor Hakimi could immediately be reached for comment.

Le Parisien, which first revealed the investigation, said a 24-year old woman went to police on Sunday to say she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris on Saturday. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decides to investigate.

