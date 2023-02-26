Spurs piles more misery on Chelsea with 2-0 derby win
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur bolstered its hopes for a top-four finish and extended Chelsea’s miserable run under Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over the Blues in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.
Seconds after the break, Skipp picked up a poor clearance by Enzo Fernandez and fired the ball in from more than 20 yards, his shot going in off the bar after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.
In the 82nd minute, Kane secured the win for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier. The win, the first for Spurs in nine league matches against Chelsea, kept it fourth on the table with 45 points, four points ahead of the fifth-placed Newcastle United that has two games in hand.
Chelsea sits in the 10th position with 31 points, as many as 14 points behind Spurs.
RESULT: Tottenham Hotspur 2 (O Skipp 46, H Kane 82) bt Chelsea 0
10-man Atletico holds Real
Ten-man Atletico Madrid dealt a blow to Real Madrid’s LaLiga title hopes as it held the defending champion to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
After substitute Angel Correa received a straight red card in the 64th minute for an elbow to the chest of Antonio Rudiger, Jose Gimenez gave Atletico the lead when he netted a header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick in the 78th minute. But, the 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez levelled the score seven minutes later with a header from a Luka Modric corner.
RESULT: Real Madrid 1 (A Rodriguez 85) drew with Atletico Madrid 1 (J Gimenez 78)
