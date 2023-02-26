FARE WELL, SANIA

With no promising heiress on the horizon ready to snatch the baton, or should we say racquet, from her worn-out hands, the pain inflicted by her graceful exit feels even more acute. The women’s landscape for the sport that she adorned with veritable elan and panache in India is staring into vast swathes of uncertainty and doubt. Sania’s career exemplified the hardship a top-drawer athlete has to confront, particularly in a land where values are steeped in tradition and conservatism, and she fought many a spirited off-the-court battle in her ascent to the summit of women’s doubles. Dealing with excruciating injuries and gut-wrenching defeats is inextricably linked with any sportsperson’s career, but what set Sania apart from her peers was how she handled avoidable controversies with equanimity and poise. Not once in her nearly two-decade long career studded with accolades and silverware did she even remotely contemplate quitting a vocation that she had such a natural aptitude for in the face of unrelenting storms brewing all too frequently. She blithely turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to those vested interests intent on slinging truckloads of mud at her and steadfastly refused to take the bait of getting drawn into a slanging match with her detractors.

She did, on rare occasions, however, put her foot down and stuck to her guns when she believed the cause she was crusading against called for stern action. In addition to devising strategy to outdo her on-court opponents, which is what her profession demanded and earned her livelihood, and contending with career-threatening injuries, Sania’s mind was pre-occupied with warding off contentious issues ranging from her choice of attire to the nationality of her spouse. At one stage, her patriotic credentials were called into question and her actions and words were viewed with suspicion. Credit is due in no small part to her unflagging determination that enabled her to surmount formidable obstacles that would have merrily feasted on lesser mortals.

With there being no end in sight to the mania for sporting biopics in India, we need not be surprised if a movie is made on Sania depicting the trials and tribulations that went hand in hand with a staggering list of accomplishments that brought laurels to the country. And blessed with a beauteous appearance, who better than Sania herself to portray that role. That would be another ‘ace’ up her sleeve post-retirement and maybe even a possible foray into the glitzy world of movies.