'Des'tined for success

CHENNAI: Just a season after failing to make the cut for the Indian Super League 2021-22 play-offs, Mumbai City FC, under the tutelage of English head coach Des Buckingham, went on to comfortably clinch the League Winners Shield in the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season.

Days after lifting the coveted silverware, Buckingham, who overcame a tough start to his coaching stint at Mumbai City and later steered it to the summit with a fluid brand of football, spoke to DT Next about how the club managed to turn things around.

Buckingham also talked about the club’s recent winning streak, plans for the upcoming years and more.

On when he sensed a turnaround was on the cards after an inconsistent run in the Indian Super League 2021-22 season

When did I see a change? Probably, during the preparation for the AFC Champions League [last year], when we were able to get out of the [ISL] bio-bubble in Goa. We had the first wind [in our sails] against Air Force Club in the second match of our Champions League season, where we beat it (1-0). The players could see the work they had done in the eight months [prior to it]. We came to the fore in that game… the confidence it brought… not only did it carry us further through that tournament with another win and a draw to finish second (in the group with seven points). We were then able to plan and prepare, in terms of recruitment… to be able to play the style of football that we want to play more consistently. That allowed us to take ourselves into the Durand Cup final [last year] and now, 20 games into the ISL season to win the [League Winners] Shield.

On when the planning for the 2022-23 season began

It started in January last year. We did not sign anybody (referring to the player targets), we did not speak to the players until the end of last season. They were contracted [to other clubs]. We spoke about the type of football we wanted to play. We had only a small turnover of players, we had four new foreign players come in. When we were able to look at [Jorge Pereyra] Diaz, [Alberto] Noguera and Greg [Stewart]… they had already played in the league. They have been in India and knew what to expect. My previous relationship with Rostyn Griffiths, working with him at Melbourne [City FC], all he had to do was settle in [at Mumbai City FC]. The relationship was already strong there.

On the objectives that were set at the start of the season

There were [targets], but I will not share them with you (laughs). They were not around winning a trophy, that is what I would say. We have got a lot of internal measures on what we want to do. We have got a style of football that we want to play. Obviously, the external measure of that is the result. That is what the fans and others see. We have got a way that we want to work. Our internal measures and how we measure ourselves, regardless of the result… they are the things that we try and hold ourselves to. Through last year and this year, that is one thing we have continued to push. I am happy so far with what we have been able to do. I am more excited about what we want to go on and do.

On the 18-match unbeaten run that helped Mumbai City win the Shield

Going back to the recruitment… you can have players who suit the way you want to play, but you have to have good people. They need to be humble and need to be professionals who want to get better. I am happy with that in this group right now. We have got a hungry group of players who will push and challenge each other on a daily basis in training. We have been able to take this group further. If certain players are not playing at the level they can play, because of different reasons… the pleasing thing is that the players who have come on, they have been able to pick it (the level) up. When I look back at the season so far, that has been so important for us. The players know that if they take the foot off the gas, they have got players who are waiting to take their place [in the eleven].

On the importance of the 6-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC in Chennai, a result which sparked an ISL record 11-match winning streak

The best thing about the Chennai game, yes, the result… we were playing well, but we were 0-2 down… even when we were 0-2 down, the players kept doing what we set out to do. We managed to get back into the game, with [the scoreline reading] 2-2 at half-time. To win the game 6-2 was pleasing. But, the best bit about it and the takeaway which we have reflected upon as a team… how well the whole group stuck to what we set out to achieve and did not deviate [from our plans]. If they (the players) had done that, they would have shown lack of trust in what we were doing and in themselves.

On the ISL play-offs and the Super Cup

I am still waiting to see who (which team) we are going to play. The good thing is that we now have everyone available for the semi-finals. At the moment, the plan is to take the first-team to the Super Cup. We have not got there yet, we have not had that discussion. I do not see a reason as to why we would not [take the first-team].

On the times ahead, having extended his association with Mumbai City

We do not want to be a club that is successful for one season. It is about a lot of things that happen around this success… a lot of staff have contributed heavily… the players… how we do and what we do. We want to make sure that we can sustain it. We should not only sustain it and keep it but also improve it. If we improve, we can set this club up to be successful season upon season. You do not want the highs and the lows, hopefully a team that can be consistent. Sometimes, there is no guarantee on results. What can we now put in place with what we have control of… allow this club to challenge consistently throughout the next couple of years. That is what is very exciting for me.