Arsenal posts narrow 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER: A fine goal from Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli earned Arsenal a narrow 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, giving the Premier League table-topper a five-point lead at the top of the standings. January signing Leandro Trossard arrowed a stunning strike into the net midway through the first half, but the Belgian was denied his second goal for Arsenal after VAR ruled that Ben White fouled Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up. It took the dominant visitor until the first minute of the second half to break the deadlock as Martinelli raced onto a Trossard pass and stroked home what proved to be the winner. The host did not look like getting back into the contest, with Arsenal seeing out the win.