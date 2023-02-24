Nazar sizzles in Captain CC’s victory

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Sakthi CC 82 in 18 overs (J Nazar 4/8) lost to Captain CC 84/0 in 8.1 overs (M Arunachalam 59*); Ammu CC 144/9 in 25 overs (A Jayaprakash 37, S Hemanand 3/20) lost to United CC ‘A’ 149/5 in 21 overs (D Suresh 56*, S Senthil Kumar 27). Second Division: Evergreen CC 147 in 20.1 overs (S Gokul 57, J Rajasekaran 4/23, S Kumaresan 4/25) lost to Karna CC 148/1 in 16.5 overs (G Govindaraj 58, D Manimaran 74); SRTCA 166 in 21.5 overs (E Durairaj 34, K Balaji 41) lost to New Yg Indian CC 169/4 in 20.5 overs (S Sathishkumar 79, D Mohanraj 30); United CC ‘B’ 127/7 in 25 overs (S Durai Kannu 44, S Santhosh Raj 50, V Vinoth Kumar 4/18) bt SGCC 95 in 20.1 overs (S Durai Kannu 3/10). Third Division: Village Star CC 184 in 23.4 overs (C Shajaraj 45, S Guru 27, D Parthiban 39) bt TVS CC 148/6 in 25 overs (S Suresh Kumar 57)