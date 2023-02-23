Super Gillies spends big on all-rounders

CHENNAI: Four-time title-winner Chepauk Super Gillies splurged on all-rounders on the opening day of the Tamil Nadu Premier League auction in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

In the very first session, Chepauk made its intention clear, deciding to spend big on multi-utility players Sanjay Yadav, Harish Kumar and Baba Aparajith. Super Gillies overcame a stiff challenge from Nellai Royal Kings and shelled out Rs 17.6 lakh to secure the services of Sanjay, one of the top all-rounders in the state.

“CSG is a good team. I will have good teammates around me. It is a new season. I am looking forward to it (association with Super Gillies),” Sanjay told DT Next after getting picked. Chepauk welcomed back the big-hitting Harish after purchasing him for Rs 12.8 lakh while also snapping up a prized asset in Aparajith for Rs 10 lakh.

The franchise’s plan was to go big on players who would form the core of the team, according to owner B Sivanthi Adityan. “That precisely what our strategy was. Go all out for the core and try to get in [other] good players for good value,” said Adityan.

Having acquired veteran all-rounder Rajagopal Sathish (Rs 4.2 lakh) and the up-and-coming Pradosh Ranjan Paul (Rs 5 lakh), Chepauk, which had retained Narayan Jagadeesan and U Sasidev ahead of the auction, boasts of a potent batting line-up.

A team traditionally known to field a minimum of two left-arm spinners in the playing eleven, Super Gillies bought the experienced Rahil Shah (Rs 2 lakh) and M Silambarasan (Rs 2.7 lakh) to lead the slow-bowling department. All-rounder R Rohit (Rs 3 lakh) and batter R Sibi (Rs 50,000) were the team’s other buys on the opening day.

Meanwhile, players not originally from Tamil Nadu but eligible for selection – Shivam Singh (to Dindigul Dragons for Rs 15.95 lakh), Swapnil Singh (to Siechem Madurai Panthers for Rs 12 lakh) and Subodh Kumar Bhati (to Dindigul for Rs 10.4 lakh) – were in demand. India international Vijay Shankar was the first player to go under the hammer.