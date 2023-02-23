CFC looks to end on a high against NorthEast in last league game
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will be looking to end its season with a positive result at home when it faces NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The Highlanders, meanwhile, will try and spoil the party by ending its seven-game winless run against the host.
Confidence is high in the Chennaiyin FC camp despite missing out on a playoff spot this season. The two-time champion has won its last two games, securing back-to-back victories for the first time this season in the ISL.
After ending its eight-game winless run with a win against East Bengal FC over ten days ago, Chennaiyin FC dealt a major blow to FC Goa’s playoff aspirations with a 2-1 win at the Fatorda Stadium last week.
Chennaiyin was victorious despite the absence of Petar Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati. Rahim Ali and Kwame Karikari have stepped up to replace the two top scorers of the club this season and have fared well so far.
“We are prepared for the next match. From day one till the final game, the road has been long and hard with lots of ups and downs,” said head coach Thomas Brdaric. “But now I see that the team has learnt a lot from all the games. They have worked hard to earn two wins in a row. I am pleased but we finished in eighth place and we have to improve a lot,” he added.
NorthEast United has secured only five points in 19 games in the season and has already begun looking ahead to the next season. Friday’s game will serve as another chance for the current squad to show its wares ahead of that rebuild.
In the reverse fixture, NorthEast United FC was beaten 7-3 in its own backyard. This time around, the Highlanders will have a couple of new faces on the pitch that could help it gain something from this fixture.
