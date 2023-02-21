Representative image

First-ever TNPL auction on Thursday, Friday

The draft system has been replaced by auction, via which players will be picked for the seventh edition. “All franchises will finalise their squads with the auction and the stage will be set for some rousing action on and off the field in June-July. The spotlight will be on the players from the districts as they have been making steady progress over the years,” Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RI Palani said in a press release.