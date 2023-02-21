First-ever TNPL auction on Thursday, Friday
CHENNAI: The first-ever Tamil Nadu Premier League auction will be held at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram on Thursday and Friday.
The draft system has been replaced by auction, via which players will be picked for the seventh edition. “All franchises will finalise their squads with the auction and the stage will be set for some rousing action on and off the field in June-July. The spotlight will be on the players from the districts as they have been making steady progress over the years,” Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RI Palani said in a press release.
A total of 943 players have registered for the auction and they have been divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. While category A consists of players who have represented the India national team, category B comprises those who have played in BCCI-recognised first-class domestic matches.
Category C will have players with more than 30 appearances in the TNPL, with category D including the remaining players in the list. Each team will have a maximum purse amount of Rs 70 lakh (includes fee of retained players), with the squad size limit ranging from 16 to 20 players (includes retained players).
Veteran broadcaster and presenter Charu Sharma will be the auctioneer while India player and Tamil Nadu veteran Abhinav Mukund will be the host.
Meanwhile, the Tiruchy franchise has undergone an ownership change – Drumstick Productions is the new owner – and will play under the name of Ba11sy Trichy in the upcoming season. It was previously called Ruby Trichy Warriors.
