India should win with good run rate against Ireland: Deepti's father

AGRA: India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma's father Bhagwan Sharma said that Team India should win their last Group B clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Ireland with a good run rate to qualify for the semi-finals.

India are a win away from a semi-final spot at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as they take on Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday in the Group 2 clash.

After a disappointing loss against England, India will aim to come back strong and seal their semi-final spot as they meet Ireland in their second match in Gqeberha.

"Team India should win with a good run rate against Ireland. India should not take Ireland team lightly. We hope that the team will play very well today and qualify for the semi-finals by winning the match," Deepti Sharma's father Bhagwan Sharma told ANI.

"Everyone in Team India is my daughter. As Team India has played in the beginning, we can win if we play in that way. Let's hope that today the girls will play well and win," Sushila Sharma, Deepti's mother, told ANI.

Ireland, meanwhile, haven't quite been able to replicate the performance that saw them triumph against Australia in the warm-up match. They have lost all three matches so far, but will hope to test the Indian line-up to notch up their first win at the Women's T20 World Cup.

With a victory over England, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team might have taken control of Group 2 and advanced to the semifinals. But, the failed attempt to track down 152 briefly removed control of India's destiny from their hands.

However, they received a significant boost when West Indies defeated Pakistan on Sunday by successfully defending 116. With that outcome, England qualified, and now India may do the same if they defeat Ireland.