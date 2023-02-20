Centurion Prem shines in Sri Vaishnavi CC’s win
CHENNAI: S Prem Kumar (104 not out) smashed an unbeaten century as Sri Vaishnavi CC thrashed Frankworrell CC by 138 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division A Zone match that was hosted recently.
BRIEF SCORES: TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship: Fourth Division: A Zone: Sri Vaishnavi CC 253/5 in 30 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 51, D Ganesh 60, S Prem Kumar 104*, A Murali 3/51) bt Frankworrell CC 115/9 in 30 overs (B Karthik 48, AS Rishith Adhavan 4/11). Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group B: Michelin Tyres 162/9 in 30 overs (L Mohan Babu 59*, D Saravanan 26, Naveen Kumar 4/41) bt Samsung India 161/8 in 30 overs (A Sathiya 50, RB Sivabalan 27)
