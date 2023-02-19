Two bids to buy Man United

CHENNAI: British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s company Ineos confirmed on Saturday that it has made a bid to buy Manchester United, pledging to make the Premier League team “the number one club in the world once again”.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos company will compete with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who also submitted a bid on Friday to buy United.

The 70-year-old Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s wealthiest with an estimated net worth of 12.5 billion pounds ($15 billion).