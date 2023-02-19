MMSC honours National champions on 70th anniversary
CHENNAI: The Madras Motor Sports Club on Sunday celebrated its 70th anniversary here while also distributing trophies to the winners of the recent MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle and Car Racing Championships. MRF Ltd. vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen was the chief guest for the awards function.
WINNERS:
Two-wheeler racing: Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider – Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1); Team – Petronas TVS Racing; Manufacturer – Yamaha. Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider – Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha); Team – Pacer Yamaha; Manufacturer – Yamaha. Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider – Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing); Team – Axor Sparks Racing; Manufacturer – Yamaha. Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider – Jagruti Kiran Penkar (Axor Sparks Racing); Team – Alpha Racing; Manufacturer – Yamaha.
Four-wheeler racing: MRF Formula 2000: Driver – T Sai Sanjay. Indian Touring Cars: Driver – Arjun Balu (Race Concepts); Team – Rayo Racing. Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver – Akkineni Anand Prasad (Team Performance Racing); Team – Team Performance Racing. Super Stock: Driver – Ritesh Rai (Team Performance Racing); Team – Redline Racing. Formula LGB 1300: Driver – Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing); Team – Redline Racing
