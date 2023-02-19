East Bengal spoils Mumbai’s Shield party

One of the players, Ayush Chhikara, was inches away from nodding the ball into the back of the net from a Bipin Singh cross. At the other end of the pitch, Cleiton Silva and Jake Jervis were constantly looking for an opening in the Mumbai City defence. One of the most promising opportunities came when Suhair VP’s cross from the right flank was headed back across goal by Silva, but Jervis’s shot flew over the bar.