East Bengal spoils Mumbai’s Shield party
MUMBAI: East Bengal FC spoiled Mumbai City FC’s League Winners Shield lifting party with a 1-0 Indian Super League win at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday.
Naorem Mahesh Singh scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute as East Bengal preserved its one-goal advantage to secure its first ISL victory over Mumbai City. Ninety minutes away from lifting the Shield, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham brought in a few fresh faces into the starting line-up, making four changes.
One of the players, Ayush Chhikara, was inches away from nodding the ball into the back of the net from a Bipin Singh cross. At the other end of the pitch, Cleiton Silva and Jake Jervis were constantly looking for an opening in the Mumbai City defence. One of the most promising opportunities came when Suhair VP’s cross from the right flank was headed back across goal by Silva, but Jervis’s shot flew over the bar.
Rowllin Borges’s deflected effort came off the upright in the final minute of the first half and that was the host’s best attempt in the opening period. Seven minutes into the second half, the visitor took the lead. Silva’s low ball from the right was left by Suhair, before Mahesh let it run onto his left foot and flashed it past Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.
Five minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte was denied by a brilliant last-ditch diving block from Lalchungnunga. Another chance then came MCFC’s way when Halen Nongtdu’s acrobatic volley was headed for goal, but it was kept out by Kamaljit Singh.
In the final 15 minutes, Suhair had a couple of chances in quick succession but could not put the match to bed.
RESULT: Mumbai City FC 0 lost to East Bengal FC 1 (Mahesh 52)
