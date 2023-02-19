Blitz goes down to Black Hawks

CHENNAI: Chennai Blitz suffered its third defeat of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 as it went down 2-3 to Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Playing in front of its co-owner Vijay Deverakonda, the SV Guru Prasanth-led Hyderabad won by a 10-15, 15-14, 15-9, 12-15, 15-11 scoreline.
Chennai will now have to win all three of its remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying to the next round.
