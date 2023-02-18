Dane enters Chennai Open record books with comeback victory

CHENNAI: Australia’s Dane Sweeny on Friday entered the Chennai Open Challenger record books by winning the longest singles match in the tournament’s history.
At Court One of the SDAT Tennis Stadium here, the 21-year-old Dane and French youngster Arthur Cazaux traded blows numerous times in the high-octane quarter-final match, before the former emerged triumphant 6-7(5), 7-6(9), 6-3 in the marathon battle that went on for three hours and 26 minutes (03:25:56 to be precise).
The sparse crowd was treated to some exhilarating tennis throughout the contest, especially in the sixth game of the second set. The World No.230 Dane, showing extreme athleticism, unbelievably got on the end of three balls that he was just not meant to get to, but unfortunately ended up losing the point after hitting long.
On a humid afternoon, the acrobatic Australian played out long rallies with Cazaux and displayed a never-say-die attitude from start to finish, saving two match points in the second set tie-breaker. Dane then raised his game in the third set to complete an amazing come-from-behind victory in a historic match.
Minutes after the end of the exhausting clash, he obliged for photographs and autographs and even gifted a jersey to one of the ball boys. About an hour later, Dane, much to everyone’s surprise, turned up at the stadium’s media hall for an interaction (post-match chats at the Chennai Open usually happen close to the players’ lounge).
EXCERPTS FROM THE CHAT
On the gruelling quarter-final match
I think that we both played pretty well, but I definitely think that it was not our best tennis. It was very hard. The court was quite slow, so it (the match) became a physical battle. I had my chances to win the first set, but he (Cazaux) was really tough [to beat]. He has a great serve and was very solid. I was not playing my best tennis, but I found a way to win and played smart tennis.
On whether he is accustomed to playing long matches
Yes, actually. I have played quite a few [three-set] matches for over three hours. I played one match that lasted about four hours and 15 minutes at the end of 2022. I am used to them; I think that they favour me because I am really fit.
On playing a marathon match in challenging conditions
Coming from Australia, I am pretty used to the heat. Probably, it is not so humid in Australia. I played in Thailand, it is much hotter than this. It is hot [in Chennai], but there is nothing crazy. So, I just deal with it.
On saving two match points en route to victory
I was pretty lucky to get out of those points and win finally. To be honest, I do not think that I was dealing with them well. You just have to do the best you can in the 25 seconds [in between the points] to get to the present moment. Just trying to somehow get your emotions in check and become present for the start of points. That is massive.
On never giving up at any time
Because I am very small, I cannot outpower many opponents. I cannot hit the big serves, big forehands and backhands. It (the spirit) has just become a part of my game… just staying out there for a long time and making it really tough for my opponent.
On the fantastic rally in the second set
I lost the point, yeah. That was a cool point. I wish I had won the point.
