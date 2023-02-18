Dane enters Chennai Open record books with comeback victory

CHENNAI: Australia’s Dane Sweeny on Friday entered the Chennai Open Challenger record books by winning the longest singles match in the tournament’s history.

At Court One of the SDAT Tennis Stadium here, the 21-year-old Dane and French youngster Arthur Cazaux traded blows numerous times in the high-octane quarter-final match, before the former emerged triumphant 6-7(5), 7-6(9), 6-3 in the marathon battle that went on for three hours and 26 minutes (03:25:56 to be precise).

The sparse crowd was treated to some exhilarating tennis throughout the contest, especially in the sixth game of the second set. The World No.230 Dane, showing extreme athleticism, unbelievably got on the end of three balls that he was just not meant to get to, but unfortunately ended up losing the point after hitting long.

On a humid afternoon, the acrobatic Australian played out long rallies with Cazaux and displayed a never-say-die attitude from start to finish, saving two match points in the second set tie-breaker. Dane then raised his game in the third set to complete an amazing come-from-behind victory in a historic match.

Minutes after the end of the exhausting clash, he obliged for photographs and autographs and even gifted a jersey to one of the ball boys. About an hour later, Dane, much to everyone’s surprise, turned up at the stadium’s media hall for an interaction (post-match chats at the Chennai Open usually happen close to the players’ lounge).

EXCERPTS FROM THE CHAT