Barca, United play out 2-2 draw

BARCELONA: Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League knockout round play-off first leg here on Thursday.

United was the better side for large parts of the match and controlled the tempo, but was denied a win by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made three outstanding saves in the first half. LaLiga leader Barcelona struck first, five minutes after the break, when Marcos Alonso scored with a towering header at the far post from a corner.

Marcus Rashford levelled three minutes later following a counter-attack down the right, producing a smart low finish between Ter Stegen and the near post. The in-form Rashford created United’s second goal, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area, where the ball deflected into the goal off Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

United players and manager Erik ten Hag then complained strongly after what looked like a clear foul by last man Kounde on Rashford just outside the box. Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser as United’s defence gifted the ball on the edge of its box to Raphinha, whose cross eluded David de Gea.

RESULT: Barcelona 2 (M Alonso 50, Raphinha 76) drew with Manchester United 2 (M Rashford 53, J Kounde 59(OG)