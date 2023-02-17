Chennaiyin dashes Goa’s play-off hopes with 2-1 win

MARGAO: Chennaiyin FC dealt a massive dent in FC Goa’s Indian Super League play-off qualification hopes with a 2-1 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

Chennaiyin forward Kwame Karikari bagged a brace as Goa (27 points from 19 matches) remained in sixth place, level on points with Odisha FC (27 points from 18 matches), which can replace it in the final play-off spot if it avoids defeat in Guwahati on Friday. CFC is eighth on the table with 24 points from 19 matches.

Following the result, the third-placed Kerala Blasters FC (31 points from 18 matches) and the fourth-placed Bengaluru FC (31 points from 19 matches) joined the already qualified Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC in the play-offs.

Ten minutes into the match, Chennaiyin drew first blood. Julius Duker rode Edu Bedia’s tackle in midfield before sliding an inch-perfect through ball to Vincy Barretto on the left flank. The winger picked out Karikari with a low ball and the latter side-footed it home.

Four minutes into the second half, Noah Sadaoui brought Goa level. Bedia played a long ball out towards the left flank from midfield. Sadaoui escaped his marker, brought the ball down and powered it into the net.

Minutes later, the Moroccan tried to replicate the move but this time, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul was alert and thwarted his attempt.

In the 73rd minute, Anirudh Thapa won the race with goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh to reach a loose back pass from Bedia. As Thapa took the ball away from goal, Dheeraj brought the midfielder down and conceded a penalty. Karikari stepped up to take the spot-kick and pocketed his second goal of the night.

RESULT: FC Goa 1 (N Sadaoui 49) lost to Chennaiyin FC 2 (K Karikari 10 & 73(P)