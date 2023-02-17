A lot of similarities between life and Test cricket: Pujara

"You want to do it over and over again. To do that, you need a lot of hard work, determination, self-belief to lift yourself from lean periods and focus to get your job done. When you come out to bat. it looks as if you are not only taking the bat, but also taking the Indian flag with you. You put on your body on the line for India, you take the blows, you get up and you make the bowlers earn your wicket. Every run you score is a plus as far as India is concerned," said Gavaskar to Pujara.

He congratulated Pujara on touching the 100 Test mark and hoped that he not only becomes the first Indian batter to hit a ton in this landmark match, but also contributes to the country's win.

Pujara said that it was an honour to have received the Test cap from Gavaskar, one of the legends that inspire him to do his best for Team India.

"I always dreamt of playing for India as a kid, but never thought I could play 100 Tests for my country. This is a special moment for me. I believe that Tests are the ultimate format of the sport. It teaches you a lot, tests your temperament and character. There are so many similarities between life and Test cricket. You come out on top once you are tested and challenged and you make a good comeback," said Pujara.

The batter advised young aspiring cricketers to work hard and strive to play for the Indian test side.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank my family, wife and father. I would also like to thank BCCI, media and fans for their love and support. I would also like to thank my teammates and support staff for being a part of this journey. I hope to continue contributing towards team's success," added the batter.

Pujara has become only the 13th player to reach the landmark of 100 Test matches for India. The most number of Test matches in cricket is played by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only cricketer to have played 200 matches in the longer format.

Pujara has played 100 Tests so far. He has scored 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15 in his 13-year-long Test career, having made his debut in 2010. He has a total of 19 centuries and 34 fifties in the format, with the best score of 206*.