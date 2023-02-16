Nepal denies India a win with comeback

Soumya Guguloth and Indumathi Kathiresan were the two scorers for India, while Sabitra Bhandari netted a penalty to pull one back for Nepal, before levelling the score in injury time. India suffered an early blow as goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan sustained an injury while making a save off a Rashmi Ghising shot in the 10th minute. She soon had to be replaced by Panthoi Chanu.