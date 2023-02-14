Mukund, Sumit in singles main draw
CHENNAI: Mukund Sasikumar and Sumit Nagal made their way into the Chennai Open Challenger singles main draw while Digvijaypratap Singh bowed out in the second and final qualifying round at the SDAT Tennis Stadium here on Monday.
Mukund and Sumit joined compatriots Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the tournament proper.
RESULTS:
First round: Chun-Hsin Tseng bt Nino Serdarusic 6-4, 7-6(6); Seong-chan Hong bt Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-3; Yasutaka Uchiyama bt Marc Polmans 6-4, 7-6(5); Nicolas Moreno De Alboran bt Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-3, 6-2; Arthur Cazaux bt Nam Hoang Ly 6-3, 6-2.
Qualifying second round: Mukund Sasikumar bt Jason Jung 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Alibek Kachmazov bt Vladyslav Orlov 6-4, 7-6(4); James Mccabe bt Digvijaypratap Singh 6-2, 7-6(2); Carlos Sanchez Jover bt Benjamin Lock 6-3, 7-5; Petr Nouza bt Andrew Paulson 6-3, 6-4; Sumit Nagal bt Ji Sung Nam 6-1, 6-3
