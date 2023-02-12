Mumbai City clinches ISL League Winners Shield with victory over Goa

In the second half, MCFC tightened up to nullify Goa, forcing the home side to take risks going forward, which helped Chhangte, in particular, to come into the contest. In the 70th minute, the winger found space for a cross that was handled in the box by Goa centre-back Anwar Ali. He stepped up to take the penalty, got to double-figures in the ISL season and put the match beyond Goa.