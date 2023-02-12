Brentford holds leader Arsenal

LONDON: Premier League leader Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium here on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard opened the account in the 66th minute, but Brentford striker Ivan Toney levelled the score eight minutes later. Arsenal (51 points from 21 matches) is now six points clear of the second-placed Manchester City, which will face Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

In a match between two London-based clubs, Chelsea and West Ham United played out a 1-1 stalemate. Joao Felix scored his first Chelsea goal in the 16th minute, but former ‘blue’ Emerson equalised for the home team in the 28th. Meanwhile, Leicester City earned a thumping 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Nampalys Mendy (23’), James Maddison (25’), Kelechi Iheanacho (45’) and Harvey Barnes (81’) on the scoresheet for the home team. Rodrigo Bentancur had opened the scoring for Spurs in the 14th minute, after which the touring side was the second-best team in the match.