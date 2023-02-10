Dominant Australia targets sixth title, India eyes maiden crown
CAPE TOWN: The much-envied hegemony of Australia is likely to continue but a host of teams, including India and England, will harbour hopes of breaking it when the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begins here on Friday.
Packed with proven performers, Australia has lifted the trophy five times in seven editions. It has hardly been challenged in the format since winning the last T20 World Cup in 2020. In the last 22 months, Australia has lost just one T20I and that defeat was inflicted by India away from home in a Super Over.
The return of skipper Meg Lanning after a break is a massive boost for the defending champion. Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who is back after a calf injury, seems to have shrugged off the rust, which makes the side even more dangerous.
The team’s biggest strength is its depth in batting, with plenty of big hitters like Lanning, Healy, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath forming the line-up.
Experienced pacer Megan Schutt will spearhead the bowling department that also has a number of spinners. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been in stellar form and is the go-to player for Lanning when Australia is in need of a wicket.
The hard-fought series against India and the loss to Ireland in the warm-up match show that Australia can be defeated. Runner-up in the last edition, India will be keen to go one step further and bag the title that has eluded it thus far.
A lot will depend on the batting unit, especially the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. After guiding India to the title in the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, Shafali will be determined to do a double.
India has found a much-needed finisher in the young Richa Ghosh and her presence will give the top-order the freedom to go all guns blazing. The side has a good mix of spin and pace options, but bowling has been its Achilles heel. The pace department, barring veteran Shikha Pandey, is relatively inexperienced and will have to rise to the challenge.
The ever-reliable Deepti Sharma has been a match-winner for India on several occasions, and with spinners sparkling, she will be a key player.
GROUPS: A: Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh. B: India, England, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies
