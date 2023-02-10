United comes back from two goals down to draw against Leeds

MANCHESTER: Substitute Jadon Sancho’s first goal since September 2022 earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the host came back from two goals down to salvage a point. Leeds flew out of the traps and stunned Old Trafford into silence after just 55 seconds, when Wilfried Gnonto arrowed the visitor in front from the edge of the penalty area.

The home side wasted a host of chances to level the score in the first half, before Leeds looked to have stormed into a match-winning position early in the second period. In the 48th minute, United centre-back Raphael Varane put the ball through his own net to double the tourist’s advantage.

However, the in-form Marcus Rashford headed the host back into the match in the 62nd minute and Sancho stepped off the bench to rescue his side a point eight minutes later, squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Old Trafford sensed that a rousing comeback would be completed with a late winner, but its team ran out of steam.