Rohit says it will be ‘horses for courses’ in Test matches too
NAGPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to keep suspense over his preferred batting and bowling line-ups in the opening Test against Australia, saying they will go into the high-profile series with “horses for courses” approach.
Rohit Sharma was asked specifically about his choice between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubhman Gill as there are enough indications that team management won’t drop an out-of-form vice-captain KL Rahul.
“Tomorrow 9 o’ clock at toss,” Rohit answered with a wry smile, knowing the line of questioning well.
Shubman Gill’s sparkling form is important and so is Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible ability to tame a raging bull like Nathan Lyon and the Indian captain made it clear that as much emphasis there will be on consistent form, the skills suitable for a particular surface will determine the playing eleven.
“It’s going to be a tough one. We know lot of guys are in good form, that’s a good sign for the team,” Rohit said.
“You have selection issues and it says a lot about the guys performing. That’s quite crucial from team’s perspective, what we have to do is go to each venue, see the pitch and pick the best eleven. We have been doing that in past and we will be doing that going forward,” the skipper made it clear.
“Message to the boys is very clear. We are ready to play horses for courses. Whichever pitch, whoever we need, we have to bring them in. As simple as that. That is something we have spoken to the guys. We will have to assess conditions and see who are the right guys, so we are quite open with all options,” he was more intent on hammering home the point.
He smartly parried the query when asked who between Suryakumar and Gill is more suitable for the Jamtha track?
“They bring different things to the table for us. Gill we all know has been in supreme form in last three to four months. Lots of big hundreds as well. Surya has shown in T20s what he is capable of and what sort of game he can bring to Test cricket as well.
“Both are quality options for us and we haven’t yet decided who will play among the two guys, keep in mind all aspects of the game.” The skipper said that he is ready to walk the talk.
“When I say something, I mean it. You have to go by what is right for that particular Test match. You need to pick that particular guy. Things keep changing every session, every day in a Test match.”
