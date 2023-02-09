Brilliant West Indies settle for draw against Zimbabwe in first Test

BULAWAYO [Zimbabwe]: A brilliant spell from spinner Gudakesh Motie helped West Indies earn a draw in the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Wednesday. The two-Test series is currently level at 0-0.

Chasing 272, Zimbabwe lost Tanunurwa Makoni for just nine runs to Motie and were 14/1. Innocent Kaia and Chamu Chibhabha added 47-runs for the second wicket to take the hosts beyond the 50-run mark. Motie broke the partnership, getting Kaia for 24 and skipper Braithwaite took a clean catch. Zimbabwe was 61/2 at this point.

Roston Chase and Motie continued to help Windies dominate the proceedings, taking wickets of Chibhabha (31) and skipper Craig Ervine (18) in back-to-back overs. Zimbabwe was 83/4 and desperately needed a partnership.

Gary Ballance and Tafadzwa Tsiga helped Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark. Chase struck to get his second wicket and removed Ballance for just 18.

Half of Zimbabwe side was back in the hut for 119 runs. Motie dismissed Evans for nought and Zimbabwe sunk to 120/6.

Both teams agreed on a draw with Zimbabwe 134/6. Tsiga (24*) and Masakadza (0*) were unbeaten. Motie took 4/50 while Evans ended with figures of 2/9.

West Indies started the day five at 21/0, with skipper Kraigg Braithwaite (11*) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (10*) at the crease. Brad Evans gave Zimbabwe their first breakthrough, dismissing an in-form Chanderpaul for 15 after an inside edge landed into his stumps. WI was 32/1 at this point.

A few overs later, Wellington Masakadza gave WI another jolt as it was skipper Braithwaite trapped lbw for 25. The opening duo of the Windies could not replicate its first innings heroics.

Following that, a 107-run stand between Raymon Reifer (58) and Jermaine Blackwood (57) helped Windies solidify their grip in the match. However, Masakadza cleared them both and Evans cleared Roston Chase (14) to have half of the Windies line-up inside the hut at 180 runs.

WI declared their second innings at 203/5, with Kyle Mayers (17*) and Joshua Da Silva (9*) unbeaten. They had a lead of 271 runs. Masakadza took 3/71 while Evans finished with figures of 2/41.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had declared their first innings at 379/9, with Ballance (137), Kaia (67) and Brandon Mavuta (56) scoring big.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph (3/75) was the leading bowler for the Windies. Motie and Jason Holder took two wickets while Kemar Roach and Braithwaite, the skipper, took a wicket each.

At this point, WI had a first-innings lead of 68 runs. West Indies had declared their first innings at 447/6.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (207*) and skipper Brathwaite (182) played some incredible knocks and stitched a massive opening stand of 336 runs, the highest first-wicket stand for the side.

They both overtook the record of legendary Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who put on 298 runs against England in 1990. Chanderpaul earned 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 379/9 dec and 134/6 (Chamu Chibhabha 31, Innocent Kaia 24, Gudakesh Motie 4/50) draw against West Indies: 447/6 declared and 203/5 d (Raymon Reifer 58 and Jermaine Blackwood 57, Masakadza 3/71).