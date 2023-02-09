Agarwal’s unbeaten ton helps Karnataka against Saurashtra

Sent in to bat, Karnataka was in some trouble, losing half its side for 112 in 40.3 overs. But opener Agarwal (110 not out) held one end together and in the company of wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath (58 not out) steadied the innings with an unbeaten 117-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Karnataka scored its runs off 87 overs before the umpires called stumps to the opening day’s proceedings.