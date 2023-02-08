Have tools to counter Ashwin: Smith
NAGPUR: Australia vice-captain Steve Smith may have played Ravichandran Ashwin’s doppelganger Mahesh Pithiya for a week now, but he is not overthinking about the India off-spinner’s impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Australia batters have been focussed on tackling the spin threat and there is a team of Indian net bowlers that is helping the visitor prepare for the series. Is Australia overthinking about Ashwin and Co? “There have been many off-spinners we have played and Mahesh is one of them. He bowls a similar style [to that] of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash (Ashwin) is a quality bowler, but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that,” Smith said.
Smith has had a look at the pitch and the good length spot at the far end looks pretty dry. “Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There is a section there that is quite dry,” he added.
But, Smith also said that he would not be reading too much into it. “Other than that, I cannot really get a good gauge of it. I do not think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket (track), I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I am not entirely sure, we will wait and see.”
Smith seemed pretty happy with the preparation. “We had a few good sessions in Bangalore and now here as well. The boys are shaping up well,” Smith said, confirming that all-rounder Cameron Green is not in a position to play.
