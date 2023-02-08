Australia vice-captain Steve Smith
Australia vice-captain Steve Smith
Sports

Have tools to counter Ashwin: Smith

The Australia batters have been focussed on tackling the spin threat and there is a team of Indian net bowlers that is helping the visitor prepare for the series.
Dt Next Bureau

NAGPUR: Australia vice-captain Steve Smith may have played Ravichandran Ashwin’s doppelganger Mahesh Pithiya for a week now, but he is not overthinking about the India off-spinner’s impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Australia batters have been focussed on tackling the spin threat and there is a team of Indian net bowlers that is helping the visitor prepare for the series. Is Australia overthinking about Ashwin and Co? “There have been many off-spinners we have played and Mahesh is one of them. He bowls a similar style [to that] of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash (Ashwin) is a quality bowler, but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that,” Smith said.

Smith has had a look at the pitch and the good length spot at the far end looks pretty dry. “Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There is a section there that is quite dry,” he added.

But, Smith also said that he would not be reading too much into it. “Other than that, I cannot really get a good gauge of it. I do not think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket (track), I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I am not entirely sure, we will wait and see.”

Smith seemed pretty happy with the preparation. “We had a few good sessions in Bangalore and now here as well. The boys are shaping up well,” Smith said, confirming that all-rounder Cameron Green is not in a position to play.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Australia
Ravichandran Ashwin
Steve Smith
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Mahesh Pithiya
off-spinners

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in