Centurions Lokeshwar, Daryl help Tamil Nadu take 1st-innings lead

CHENNAI: Wicketkeeper-batter S Lokeshwar (126 off 270 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and skipper Daryl S Ferrario (116 off 261 balls, 9 fours) hit a hundred each as Tamil Nadu held an 81-run first-innings lead over Jharkhand at close of play on the third and penultimate day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Daryl notched up his third century of the season and Lokeshwar raised his second ton to help Tamil Nadu reach 397 for nine at stumps.