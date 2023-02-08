Centurions Lokeshwar, Daryl help Tamil Nadu take 1st-innings lead
CHENNAI: Wicketkeeper-batter S Lokeshwar (126 off 270 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and skipper Daryl S Ferrario (116 off 261 balls, 9 fours) hit a hundred each as Tamil Nadu held an 81-run first-innings lead over Jharkhand at close of play on the third and penultimate day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.
Daryl notched up his third century of the season and Lokeshwar raised his second ton to help Tamil Nadu reach 397 for nine at stumps.
BRIEF SCORES: Jharkhand 316 vs Tamil Nadu 397/9 in 143.3 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 116, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 63, S Lokeshwar 126, Manimaran Siddharth 36, Raunak Kumar 2/48, Manishi 2/121, Aditya Singh 2/72)
