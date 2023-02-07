This day, 1999: Kumble became 2nd bowler to take 10 wickets in Test

The spinner, also known as 'Jumbo' first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over. After the right-handed batter's dismissal, India kept on taking wickets through Kumble, and Pakistan was reduced to 128/6 in no time.

Kumble then kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and he got his tenth scalp in the 61st over after dismissing Wasim Akram.

This effort enabled India to register a win by 212 runs, and Kumble became the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in a single Test inning.

Kumble finished with bowling figures of 10-74 from 26.3 overs. A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.

He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.%0D%0AHe has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel had become the third bowler to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings and he achieved the feat against India at the Wankhede Stadium.