Tamil Nadu bowls Jharkhand out for 316

In response, Tamil Nadu stood at 151 for two at stumps, thanks to the 105-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket between M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (62 batting off 102 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and skipper Daryl S Ferrario (61 batting off 160 balls, 4 fours).
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowled Jharkhand out for 316 in its first innings on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. No.8 Ravikumar Yadav (51 off 110 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) became the second Jharkhand batter after Vikas Vishal to score a fifty in its first essay while Tamil Nadu left-arm spinners S Mohan Prasath (3/58) and Manimaran Siddharth (3/79) bagged a three-wicket haul each.

In response, Tamil Nadu stood at 151 for two at stumps, thanks to the 105-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket between M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (62 batting off 102 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and skipper Daryl S Ferrario (61 batting off 160 balls, 4 fours).

BRIEF SCORES: Jharkhand 316 in 130.1 overs (Vikas Vishal 71, Sharandeep Singh 30, Rajandeep Singh 47, Atul Singh Surwar 33, Aditya Singh 43, Ravikumar Yadav 51, Manimaran Siddharth 3/79, S Mohan Prasath 3/58, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 2/91) vs Tamil Nadu 151/2 in 54 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 61*, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 62*)

