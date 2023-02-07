Tamil Nadu bowls Jharkhand out for 316

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowled Jharkhand out for 316 in its first innings on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday. No.8 Ravikumar Yadav (51 off 110 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) became the second Jharkhand batter after Vikas Vishal to score a fifty in its first essay while Tamil Nadu left-arm spinners S Mohan Prasath (3/58) and Manimaran Siddharth (3/79) bagged a three-wicket haul each.

In response, Tamil Nadu stood at 151 for two at stumps, thanks to the 105-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket between M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (62 batting off 102 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and skipper Daryl S Ferrario (61 batting off 160 balls, 4 fours).