Barcelona extends lead to eight points
BARCELONA: Barcelona moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga table as a clinical second-half performance helped it to a routine victory against Sevilla.
After an uneventful first half, the host took the lead through Jordi Alba’s 58th-minute side-footed finish. Gavi tapped home Raphinha’s cross to double the lead after 71 minutes and the Brazil winger rounded off the scoring by poking in Alba’s cross.
Defeat leaves Sevilla 16th, just two points clear of the relegation zone. One bit of bad news for Barcelona was captain Sergio Busquets going off with an ankle injury after just four minutes.
Barcelona hosts Manchester United in the first leg of its Europa League play-off tie on February 16.
Result: Barcelona 3 (Alba 58, Gavi 71, Raphinha 79) bt Sevilla 0
