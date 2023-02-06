Team Calicut Heroes
PVL: Calicut defeats Mumbai convincingly

BENGALURU: Calicut Heroes began its Prime Volleyball League Season 2 campaign on a positive note as it defeated debutant Mumbai Meteors 4-1 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. Calicut won by a 10-15, 15-9, 15-8, 15-14, 15-11 scoreline to earn two points from the match. After losing the opening set, Heroes was tested by Meteors only in the fourth set, which the former won 15-14.

On Monday, inaugural edition runner-up Ahmedabad Defenders will face Hyderabad Black Hawks in its opening match of the season. Although Chennai Blitz will not be in action on Monday, there will be plenty of Tamil Nadu interest.

