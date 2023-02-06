Jharkhand at 226/6 against TN at stumps on the opening day

CHENNAI: Opening batter Vikas Vishal (71 off 158 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) struck a half-century as Jharkhand reached 226 for six at stumps on the opening day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday. For Jharkhand that opted to bat first after winning the toss, Rajandeep Singh (47) missed a fifty by just three runs. Left-arm spinners S Mohan Prasath (2/41) and Manimaran Siddharth (2/65) picked up two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.