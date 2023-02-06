BGT: 'Ashwin is a gun, he's got lot of tricky little variations'

"But it's one of those really good challenges. The wicket's going to turn here at some point, whether day one, day three or day four, and he's going to be in the game and bowl a lot of overs. So it's all about figuring out how I'm going to play against him, how I'm going to score runs against him, what he might do. If you bat a long time against him, he's going to change his game plans against you," he added.

In the previous series against Australia, Ashwin got Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne into difficulty by tempting them to the leg trap.

"He's not the kind of guy who'll do the same thing over and over, he's going to try to work you out. So I'm looking forward to it. Four Test matches is a long time, so hopefully I can do alright and score runs for my team, but you know what, it's always fun. Subcontinent, playing against spin is some of the most fun you'll have in terms of finding a way to get in and score runs, it's quite rewarding," Khawaja said.