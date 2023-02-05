Jamshedpur defeats NorthEast 2-0
GUWAHATI: Jamshedpur FC registered its third win of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season after beating NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.
Ritwik Das (39’) and Daniel Chima Chukwu (57’) were on target as Jamshedpur (10th with 12 points from 17 matches) moved within three points of East Bengal FC on the table. NorthEast (11th with 4 points from 17 matches) became the first team in the ISL to concede more than 44 goals in a single season.
In the opening ten minutes, Jamshedpur was on the front foot. NEUFC goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja parried Boris Singh’s shot from an acute angle before Jay Emmanuel Thomas’s powerful strike from outside the box rattled the upright.
Jamshedpur knocked on the door throughout the first half and six minutes from the half-time break, it was rewarded. Chukwu whipped a low ball into a crowded penalty area from close range before Ritwik tapped it into an empty net.
JFC doubled its advantage in the 57th minute after Rafael Crivellaro played a through ball for Chukwu to nestle into the far post. The Nigerian striker was involved in a clever move with Boris moments later. The ‘Red Miners’ came tantalisingly close to adding a third goal, but Boris’s shot came off the bar.
RESULT: NorthEast United FC 0 lost to Jamshedpur FC 2 (Ritwik 39, Chukwu 57)
