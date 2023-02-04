I feel robbed: CFC coach Brdaric on officials’ disastrous performance
CHENNAI: Although some controversial match-changing decisions went against Chennaiyin FC in its first 15 games of Indian Super League 2022-23, its head coach Thomas Brdaric refrained from commenting on the below-par performances of the referees.
Once during the first half of ISL Season 9, the German told reporters that he found it “difficult to understand certain decisions”, but did not elaborate on why he said so. However, on Thursday, a visibly fed-up Brdaric did not hesitate to question the poor quality of refereeing in the League after the officials produced what can be termed a ‘disasterclass’ in the 2-2 draw between Chennaiyin and Odisha FC here.
The on-field trio, led by referee Pratik Mondal, made as many as three incorrect match-affecting decisions – all absolute howlers – with two calls going against CFC. “I mean, at the end of the day, I feel robbed,” said Brdaric in the post-match press conference.
“I really do not like to say, because we have had 16 matches now. We accept all decisions from the referees, even if they are wrong. We never complain, especially the coaching staff after the matches. But today (Thursday), I think it is enough,” added Brdaric.
“Now is the time to say something about what they (referees) are doing. What they are doing… of course, we had luck once (an Odisha goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside in the first half). But, I mean, very often, we did not get the decisions in the right moments… the whistle from the referee because they judge it wrong. Everybody in the stadium saw those situations. Sometimes, I cannot be in silence.”
‘Small things decide outcome of matches’
In the post-match show on Star Sports, Brdaric said that he was perplexed by referee Pratik’s inability to spot a clear foul in the 18-yard box in the 70th minute.
Odisha defender Lalruatthara made a reckless challenge on Chennaiyin creative midfielder Nasser El Khayati but escaped punishment since the referee did not award what was a nailed-on penalty for the home team.
“Small things in football decide [the outcome of] matches. We have to speak about the referees. We need to speak about the decisive moments. Why do the referees close their eyes? It was not the first time that we did not get a clear penalty in the right moment,” said Brdaric while interacting with ISL pundits Erik Paartalu and Paul Masefield.
--- Quote ---
Why do the referees close their eyes? It was not the first time that we did not get a clear penalty in the right moment
--- Quote ---
— Thomas Brdaric after Chennaiyin FC was denied a penalty for a foul on Nasser El Khayati
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android