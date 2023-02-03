Gurpreet signs 5-yr contract extension with Bengaluru FC till 2028

Following their disappointing end to the campaign, Bengaluru FC topped the league standings yet again during the 2018-19 season and went a step further by securing the coveted ISL trophy this time around.

The former East Bengal keeper was at the heart of their success, winning the Golden Glove with a save percentage of 78.9 (second highest in the league). In the 2019-20 season, Gurpreet kept 10 clean sheets and won the Golden Glove for the second time.

The Bengaluru FC custodian is also India’s first-choice keeper, having made his international debut in 2011. He has since made 56 appearances for the country. The Blues faithful will be delighted that their star keeper has decided to stay with the club as he will have a huge part to play in the club's future.

It has certainly been a rollercoaster of a season for Bengaluru FC. While they started the campaign poorly, they have bounced back in style. With four consecutive victories, the Blues are on the path to achieving the playoff spots, but they still have plenty to do. Their defense has been a prime reason for their turnaround in form.