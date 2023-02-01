Dominant TN beats Pondicherry by an innings and 58 runs in U-25 match

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Pondicherry by an innings and 58 runs on the penultimate day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday. Enforcing the follow-on after bowling Pondicherry out for 238 in its first innings on the second day, Tamil Nadu bundled its rival out for 188 in its second essay. The left-arm spin duo of S Mohan Prasath (4/76) and Manimaran Siddharth (2/11) and offie ME Yazh Arun Mozhi (2/42) bowled the home team to victory on the third day.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 484 bt Pondicherry 238 & 188 in 88.4 overs (M Siddharth 36, P Akash 42, Akash Kargave 28, J Manikandan 32*, S Mohan Prasath 4/76, Manimaran Siddharth 2/11, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 2/42). Points: Tamil Nadu 7(15); Pondicherry 0(8)