Sports

Dominant TN beats Pondicherry by an innings and 58 runs in U-25 match

Enforcing the follow-on after bowling Pondicherry out for 238 in its first innings on the second day, Tamil Nadu bundled its rival out for 188 in its second essay
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Pondicherry by an innings and 58 runs on the penultimate day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday. Enforcing the follow-on after bowling Pondicherry out for 238 in its first innings on the second day, Tamil Nadu bundled its rival out for 188 in its second essay. The left-arm spin duo of S Mohan Prasath (4/76) and Manimaran Siddharth (2/11) and offie ME Yazh Arun Mozhi (2/42) bowled the home team to victory on the third day.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 484 bt Pondicherry 238 & 188 in 88.4 overs (M Siddharth 36, P Akash 42, Akash Kargave 28, J Manikandan 32*, S Mohan Prasath 4/76, Manimaran Siddharth 2/11, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 2/42). Points: Tamil Nadu 7(15); Pondicherry 0(8)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
pondicherry
Men’s Under-25
Tamil Nadu defeated Pondicherry
Tamilnadu vs Pondicherry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in