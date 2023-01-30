Sachin, Daryl slam centuries

DINDIGUL: Riding on centuries from B Sachin and Daryl S Ferrario, Tamil Nadu scored 420 for six against Pondicherry at stumps on the first day of the U-25 men’s Col. CK Nayudu Trophy here on Sunday. Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu made merry with the second wicket partnership between Sachin and Daryl yielding 238 runs in 49.3 overs with Sachin scoring 139 (186b, 16x4, 1x6) and Daryl chipping in with (145b, 17x4, 1x6). Skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 57. M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar was unbeaten on 37.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 420/6 in 90 overs (B Sachin 139, Daryl S Ferrario 125, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 57, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 37 batting, Sidak Singh 2/139) vs Pondicherry