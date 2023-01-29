Pawan positive about making a good comeback from knee injury
CHENNAI: India and Tamil Thalaivas raider Pawan Sehrawat is positive about making a roaring comeback from the nasty knee injury that he suffered at the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.
Pawan, who had been purchased by Thalaivas for a Pro Kabaddi record of Rs 2.26 crore at the auction, was stretchered off the mat in the team’s first match of the season against Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru in October last year. The ‘Hi-Flyer’ twisted his knee during a defensive move in the 10th minute of the contest and subsequently underwent a surgery which ruled him out of the remainder of the PKL 9.
“I am very confident of making a good comeback. I think that you will not see the old Pawan; you will see a better version of Pawan. I can guarantee you that,” Pawan, the leading raid point scorer in Pro Kabaddi Season 6, 7 and 8, told DT Next in a virtual interaction that was facilitated by JSW Sports.
Pawan said that he is eyeing a return to competitive kabaddi in March, when the Senior National Championship is tentatively scheduled. “The rehabilitation is going well. I look forward to getting back on the mat in a month’s time. Right now, I am doing everything other than kabaddi movements on the mat – weight training, balancing etc,” added Pawan.
“We are yet to decide on when I will return. Once we consult the doctors, trainers and other staff at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary (where he will continue his rehabilitation), we will take a call on that. We will see where I am at once the [fitness] tests are done. The Senior Nationals may be hosted in March. I hope to compete in that.”
Pawan will make full use of the facilities at the IIS, having recently penned a multi-year deal with JSW Sports. Talking about the association, Pawan said: “For the first time, a big group like the JSW Sports has signed up with a kabaddi player.
“It is good that the partnership began right after my injury. The IIS is one of the best training centres [in India], especially for athletes who are recovering from injuries. It is great that I will have the opportunity [to train there]. I will begin training [at the IIS] in a week.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android