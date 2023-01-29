Lakshmi & Jayashree come up trumps in the Susie Kurien Cup

CHENNAI: S Lakshmi and Jayashree Bharath came up trumps in the Susie Kurien Cup that was held at the Cosmo TNGF on Wednesday.

Lakshmi and Jayashree amassed a whopping 60 Stableford points while Deepa Veeraraghavan and Gayathri Kesavamurthy finished runner-up with 51 Stableford points.

Revathy Sudhakar and Gayathri Sridhar too picked up 51 Stableford points, but ended behind Deepa and Gayathri Kesavamurthy with an inferior back-nine.

The Susie Kurien Cup, which is about 20 years old, received a record number of entries this time.

The players were not aware of who their partners were until the commencement of the event, but played with fierce focus and many ladies went on to produce impressive scores.

Susie Kurien was an excellent golfer who nurtured and mentored younger lady players. S

he added an interesting element to the Cup, played in the Stableford format, by making it a ladies double event.