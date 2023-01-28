Anusha, Keerthana star in TN’s big 10-wicket win
CHENNAI: Skipper and pace bowler S Anusha (5/21) bagged a five-wicket haul while leg-spinner SB Keerthana (4/5) scalped four as Tamil Nadu crushed Haryana by 10 wickets in the lop-sided Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match in Navi Mumbai on Friday.
Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu bowled Haryana out for a paltry 40, courtesy of breathtaking performances from Anusha and Keerthana.
In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just the 10th over to secure a comprehensive victory.
BRIEF SCORES: Haryana 40 in 27.3 overs (Suman Gulia 20, S Anusha 5/21, SB Keerthana 4/5) lost to Tamil Nadu 41/0 in 9.2 overs (Arshi Choudhary 23*)
