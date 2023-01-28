Anusha, Keerthana star in TN’s big 10-wicket win

CHENNAI: Skipper and pace bowler S Anusha (5/21) bagged a five-wicket haul while leg-spinner SB Keerthana (4/5) scalped four as Tamil Nadu crushed Haryana by 10 wickets in the lop-sided Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu bowled Haryana out for a paltry 40, courtesy of breathtaking performances from Anusha and Keerthana.

In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just the 10th over to secure a comprehensive victory.