Anusha
Anusha
Sports

Anusha, Keerthana star in TN’s big 10-wicket win

In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just the 10th over to secure a comprehensive victory.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Skipper and pace bowler S Anusha (5/21) bagged a five-wicket haul while leg-spinner SB Keerthana (4/5) scalped four as Tamil Nadu crushed Haryana by 10 wickets in the lop-sided Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu bowled Haryana out for a paltry 40, courtesy of breathtaking performances from Anusha and Keerthana.

In the second essay, Tamil Nadu knocked off the runs in just the 10th over to secure a comprehensive victory.

BRIEF SCORES: Haryana 40 in 27.3 overs (Suman Gulia 20, S Anusha 5/21, SB Keerthana 4/5) lost to Tamil Nadu 41/0 in 9.2 overs (Arshi Choudhary 23*)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

TN
Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match
Anusha
Keerthana
Tamil Nadu crushed Haryana

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in