Jadeja in a league of his own, picks seven-wicket haul on 3rd day

Among the tweakers, Ravindra Jadeja, on a comeback trail, shone the brightest on Thursday, returning remarkable figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs in Tamil Nadu’s second innings that ended at 133.

Ravindra Jadeja’s captain’s performance was a shot in the arm for the visitor, which had conceded a 132-run lead to the host after folding for 192 in its first innings.