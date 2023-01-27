Jennings, Redpath to be inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

SYDNEY: Marg Jennings and Ian Redpath have been announced as new inductees into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Committee, together with Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), informed.

Jennings and Redpath become the 60th and 61st inductees into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, established in 1996.

Marg Jennings was an outstanding wicketkeeper-batter, who captained Australia in their first Women’s ODI World Cup victory in 1978. She was also instrumental in advancing the careers of many Australian greats as a long-time member and chair of the women’s national selection panel.

Jennings played eight Tests, scoring 341 runs at 28.41 including one hundred and two fifties with a top score of 104 and 14 catches and 10 stumpings. She played 12 ODIs, scoring 221 runs at 31.57 with one fifty and a top score of 57 with nine catches and a stumping.

Hailing from the Melbourne suburb of Essendon, Jennings made her debut for Victoria in 1970-71 and was soon selected for her Test debut against New Zealand in 1972.

She quickly established herself as a world-class wicketkeeper, and in the two-Test series against the West Indies in Montego Bay in 1976, Jennings enacted six stumpings, a measure of her brilliant work with the gloves.

Jennings emerged as an outstanding opening batter and against England at Edgbaston in 1976 became the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century. Elevated to captain Australia for the lone Test against India in Perth in 1977, Jennings then led Australia to its first Women’s World Cup victory in India in 1978 scoring 57 in the decisive game.

As a member and chair of the women’s national selection panel for over 19 years, Jennings is widely respected for her role in helping to identify many of the stars of Australian Women’s cricket.

Ian Redpath was a prolific and courageous batter for Victoria and Australia, admired by teammates and opposition bowlers alike for his technical expertise and stoicism at the crease. Born and raised in Geelong, Redpath played 66 Tests and made 4,737 runs at 43.45 including eight hundred and 31 fifties with a top score of 171. A fine slips fielder, he took 83 catches.

His first-class record reads 226 matches for 14,993 runs at 41.99 with 32 centuries and 84 fifties.

Redpath made his debut for Victoria in 1962 and in just his tenth knock, scored what would be his highest first-class score of 261 against Queensland. Selected to make his debut for Australia in the second Test of the 1963-64 series against South Africa at the MCG, Redpath shared an opening partnership of 219 with fellow Victorian Bill Lawry before being dismissed for 97.

Redpath had to wait until 1969 to score his maiden Test century, 132 against the West Indies at the SCG. But he became a mainstay at the top of the order and his lean physique and personal relatability became a trademark of the iconic Australian team of the 1970s.

Redpath was Australian vice-captain in the home series against England in 1974-75 and the West Indies in 1975-76 when he scored three centuries against the emerging West Indian pace attack.

After his retirement, Redpath served as Victorian men’s coach and he remains active in the Geelong cricket community to this day.

Peter King, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman, said: “On behalf of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, I would like to congratulate this year’s two inductees – Ian and Marg. Induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame is an incredible and much-deserved achievement in recognition of their years of greatness and service to Australian cricket.”

“Marg was a superb wicket-keeper and opening batter for Australia. As a captain of Australia — leading the team to World Cup Victory in 1978 — coach of the Victorian cricket team and national selector, Marg has inspired, encouraged and mentored a generation of cricketing talent in this country,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

“Ian’s passion for cricket and the Australian cricket team was immeasurable throughout his 66 Test career. A courageous yet measured opening batter, Ian had such a great ability to show resolve in difficult innings to guide Australia through some of the toughest bowling attacks in world cricket. Following his playing career, Ian helped guide and shape the next generation of Victorian cricket talent – going on to coach the Victorian cricket team,” he said.