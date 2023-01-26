Women Champions of ASBC Asian U22 Boxing crowned in Bangkok

LAUSANNE: The first part of the finals of the ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championships took place in Bangkok.

Uzbekistan showed the best results with them taking five of the eleven gold medals on Wednesday. Host nation Thailand came second with three gold medals, with Kazakhstan taking two, and Mongolia with one, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.

The first bout in the 48 kg weight category between Tamang Susma from Nepal and Fozilova Farzona from Uzbekistan finished after 3 rounds with the undisputed victory for the Uzbekistanian athlete.

"Emotions are very good. I feel thankful to everyone who supported me and our team. I want to thank my coaches who put a lot of effort into this victory. I had tough fights here at this Championships against really strong opponents. I'd like to say thank you to the organizers who made this event on a really high level", said an emotional Farzona after her win.

Fozilova's compatriot Sabina Bobokulova didn't take any chances with her Vietnamese opponent Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tran and took the win with the 5-0 on the judges' score cards. Exactly the same result showed for two other boxers from Uzbekistan.

Feruza Kazakova defeated Dashuang Tang (China) in the 52 kg weight category and Nigina Uktamova won Guiyin Feng (China) in the bantamweight division. Later that day Asian elite titleist Navbakhor Khamidova clobbered Mongolia's Myagmarsuren Tsetsegdari, 5-0, in the welterweight category to punctuate Uzbekistan's medal campaign.

In the featherweight category Zoljargal Battur (Mongolia) scratched a victory from the hands of Sitora Turdibekova (Uzbekistan) by 3-2 on the judges score cards.

Porntip Buapa from Thailand had a rematch with the Mongolian boxer Nomin-Erdene Tugsjargal, 4-1, in lightweight (60kg) and succeeded this time.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in this championship. Also, to the Thai people, everyone who supported me in this competition, everyone who supported me to be here. It was a little hard for me, because in this competition I faced a boxer that I lost to in the past. It's a big, big win for me. I feel completely ready for the next championship", Thai Buapa Porntip said.

Youth Olympics 2018 Champion Thananya Somnuek from Thailand defeated Mongolian Asian Elite Boxing Champion Badmaarag Somnuek by unanimous decision in light welterweight (63kg).

Zhasmin Kizatova and Gulsaya Yerzhan delivered the gold medals for Kazakhstan after wins against Uzbekistan three-time ASBC Champion Aziza Zokirova in light middleweight (70kg) and Thai Pornnipa Chutee in light heavyweight (81kg).

"First of all, thanks to the Almighty, I dedicate my victory to my country! I would like to express my gratitude to my coach Yeldos Saidallin. I had difficult and strong opponents, but it was a great experience for me. In the final, my opponent from Uzbekistan was very strong, after all she is a finalist in the World Championships. But my coach helped, and I learnt her fights well and we developed our tactics against her", said Zhasmin Kizatova

Tokyo Olympics and ASBC Asian Youth Champion Baison Manikon left no chance to her opponent Sokhiba Ruzmetova (Uzbekistan) in the 75 kg weight category. The judges gave the Thai athlete a 5-0 victory and the national team of the host country celebrated the third gold medal.

The second part of the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships finals with the men's bouts will take place on Thursday.