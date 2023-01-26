ISL: NorthEast United FC sign Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC has added strength to the middle of their park with the signing of Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia.

"Here to strengthen the center of the park! Welcoming Joseba Beita to the Highlands", NorthEast United FC said in a tweet.

The Spaniard who is no stranger to Indian football having featured in the I-League for over three seasons will look to have an instant impact at the Highlanders who are looking to end the season on a high under new head coach Vincenzo Annese.

Beitia, a youth product of La Liga side Real Sociedad spent the first nine years of his career in Spain playing for various clubs before making India his home.

Having signed for Mohun Bagan in 2019, he went on to win the I-League with the Kolkata club before representing RoundGlass Punjab and Rajasthan United in the I-League.

The 32-year-old will get his first taste of ISL experience as he will turn up for NorthEast United FC who secured an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous home game.

Beitia will look to hit the ground running as NorthEast United FC travel to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters FC in their next match on Sunday.