Tamil Nadu roars back against Railways

CHENNAI: Medium pacers U Mukilesh (4/34) and R Sonu Yadav (4/58) bagged four wickets each in the second innings as Tamil Nadu roared back into the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match against Railways on the penultimate day in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 288 while replying to the Railways first innings total of 451, courtesy of medium pacer Sahab Yuvraj Singh’s (5/80) five-wicket haul.

No.4 M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (98 off 137 balls, 14 fours) finished as the Tamil Nadu top-scorer, but missed out on a century.

In its second essay, Railways was bundled out for 168, thanks to match-changing performances from Mukilesh and Sonu.

Set a victory target of 332, Tamil Nadu stood at eight without loss at close of play on the third day.