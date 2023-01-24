Representative image
Centurion Divya helps Karnataka defeat TN by 9 wickets

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: G Divya blasted an unbeaten hundred to help Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in the Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B match in Mumbai on Monday.

Chasing 158 for victory, Karnataka reached home with more than 22 overs to spare, courtesy of Divya’s (100 not out off 81 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes) stunning knock.

Earlier, invited to bat, Tamil Nadu posted 157 for eight, with skipper S Anusha (57 not out off 76 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) being the top-scorer.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 157/8 in 50 overs (S Anusha 57*, Monica Patel 2/28, Sahana Pawar 2/37) lost to Karnataka 163/1 in 27.3 overs (S Shubha 38*, G Divya 100*)

